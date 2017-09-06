Charl Pretorius: The Montrealer who is South Africa's top goalie
Air Date: Sep 06, 2017 9:32 PM ET
Meet Charl Pretorius the Montrealer who is South Africa's #1 goalie Quebec has a long history of producing great hockey goaltenders that shine on the world stage - Charl Pretorius - probably isn't one you've heard of. That is - unless you are South African. Douglas Gelevan reports.
