Charl Pretorius: The Montrealer who is South Africa's top goalie

Air Date: Sep 06, 2017 9:32 PM ET

Charl Pretorius: The Montrealer who is South Africa's top goalie2:37

Meet Charl Pretorius the Montrealer who is South Africa's #1 goalie Quebec has a long history of producing great hockey goaltenders that shine on the world stage - Charl Pretorius - probably isn't one you've heard of. That is - unless you are South African. Douglas Gelevan reports.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Montréal

Mostly Cloudy

16°C

Québec

Mostly Cloudy

15°C

Longueuil

Light Rain

15°C

Mirabel

Mist

15°C

Sherbrooke

Light Rain

14°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss