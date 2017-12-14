Quebec needs better legislation to shield journalists from police surveillance techniques, a provincial commission of inquiry has found.

The commission, headed by Justice Jacques Chamberland, also recommends the creation of a legislative firewall to prevent politicians from meddling in police investigations.

Those are the two key recommendations contained in the Chamberland commission's final report, released this morning in Montreal.

The commission was called last year to examine revelations that, since 2010, several journalists in the province were the subject of surveillance by Montreal and provincial police.

In its report, the commission found five instances in which officers were able to obtain warrants that targeted journalists.

These were part of internal affairs investigations into the leaking of confidential information.

The commission is being led by Jacques Chamberland, an appeals court judge with 45 years of experience. (CBC)

The commission heard testimony that some of the warrant applications had included unfounded rumours about the personal lives of journalists.

"The evidence revealed a certain lack of sensitivity, knowledge and precaution from the investigators with regard to personal life issues raised by the use of certain investigation methods in the modern digital era," Chamberland writes in the report.

He found that police forces in the province don't offer sufficient training for officers tasked with making warrant applications.

In order to protect the constitutional rights of journalists, Chamberland said, the Quebec government should consider an umbrella law that would reinforce their right to remain silent and keep documents from police.

But this law, he added, should include provisions allowing the courts to overrule that right in order to prevent a "real injustice."

Protection from political meddling

The most explosive testimony heard during commission hearings earlier this year arguably came from then Montreal mayor Denis Coderre.

He acknowledged that he had phoned Montreal's police chief about personal information of his that appeared in a media report.

"I blew a gasket," Coderre said at the time, raising questions whether his call amounted to undue pressure on Montreal police.

In the ensuing investigation into the leak, a journalist for La Presse had his cellphone data monitored by police.

But Chamberland found that in none of the instances he reviewed was there any evidence of political interference in police operations.

Nevertheless, he said the absence of strict rules about police-politician interaction "can only pave the way to unfortunate misunderstandings."

Chamberland recommends that Quebec equip itself with a law that provides a clear framework for communications between police and the elected officials that oversee their work.