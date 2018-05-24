Châteauguay high school raises $1K in cookie bake sale for students in Haiti

A simple bake sale in Châteauguay showed high school students how it feels to do little things that can have a big impact on the lives of others.

Students at Châteauguay Valley High School in Ormstown held a school-wide cookie bake sale Thursday to raise money for a girls' school called KC Mother's Love Children's Village in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Student Kayla Carriere-Ward said the work that went into making the day a success strengthened the students' resolve to do good.

"You don't want to give up. You really want to achieve this helpful act," Carriere-Ward said.

Students ended up raising $980 — enough to cover the cost of tuition, uniforms and school materials for one student in Haiti.

Teresa Groenewegen-Caza is a retired teacher from the high school and goes to Haiti regularly to improve classroom resources.

She's the person who linked the two schools.

Her ultimate goal is to raise $5,000 to help teachers in Haiti improve the quality of the education.

"We're working on several different projects, one is setting up a community library in Saint Jude, another is working on sponsorship for the young ladies at the orphanage in Tabour," she said.

Student Tamara Lauryn-Ricard baked six dozen cookies for the event.

Tamara Lauryn-Ricard baked 6 dozen cookies to try to help other students get the same chances she's had. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

She was happy to see that within 30 minutes about 75 per cent of her stock was gone.

"We've kind of been lucky to have been granted school and they haven't had that chance. So I've learned that we should try our hardest to give everyone a chance," Lauryn-Ricard said.

In total, the bake sale raised $980.