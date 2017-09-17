Montrealers should be prepared for another round of noisy bright red jets whirling above the Percival Molson Memorial Stadium today.

Expect to hear and see the jets painted in honour of Canada's 150th anniversary starting at 1:03 p.m. until 1:08 p.m. before the Alouettes game against the Ottawa Redblacks kicks off.

The jets will fly at an altitude of 150 metres above ground of more, said the Department of National Defence in a news release.

It's the second time this summer the CF-18 jets are unleashed above the city's skies in honour of the team. They were launched in another flyby June 22 for the Alouettes' CFL home opener.

The ear-splitting sound startled residents, who said they didn't know what was going. Some even called police.

One of them, Will Peters, told CBC at the time that "it scared the heck out of me."

CF-18 hornet jet fighter, on low pass today at the Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. #amazing #adrenalinerush #lowpass pic.twitter.com/bNioNSiyQ7 — @khelififiras1

The ritual is the result of a partnership between the DND and the Montreal Alouettes football team, which was named after the French Canadian 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron that fought in the Second World War and was nicknamed "Alouette."

"​Since 2014, as a part of that special relationship, a CF-18 has made a flyover for one Alouettes home game every season," Alouettes spokesperson Charles Rooke said in a statement to CBC News after the June flyby.