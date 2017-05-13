Water levels dropped by a dozen millimetres in central Quebec overnight, leaving public security officials optimistic the Mauricie region will be able to weather weekend rain without more flooding.

Around 20 millimetres of rain is forecast for the Mauricie between Saturday afternoon and Monday. Officials were initially expecting more rain, and have been preparing for the St. Lawrence River and Lac Saint-Pierre to overflow.

Municipalities in the region have already placed sandbags along their shorelines. Canadian Forces have been helping erect dikes Batiscan, Que., since 7 a.m. today.

"We were seeing further decreases in the water levels in some sectors of the Mauricie this morning, so that's encouraging," said Sébastien Doire, head of public security for the region.

"We hope the rain that is coming won't contribute to the damage."

Flooding has already forced the evacuation of several hundred homes in the Mauricie area.

Around Quebec, there remain 175 municipalities affected by flooding, damaging a total of 4,701 homes. Some 3,894 people have been forced to take refuge.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is expected to provide an update about the situation in the city around noon today when he visits the Red Cross information centre in Pierrefonds.

He will be accompanied by Municipal Affairs Minister Martin Coiteux and Finance Minister Carlos Leitão.

In recent days, water levels around the western part of the island have been been receding, allowing some residents to return home.