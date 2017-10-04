Motorists are being warned to stay away from downtown Montreal today as several streets will be closed for the thousands of walkers expected to take part in Centraide's Generosity March.

Vehicles won't be allowed in to the area bordered by McGill College Avenue to the west, Jeanne-Mance Street to the east, Sherbrooke Street West to the north and Ste-Catherine Street to the south between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m..

Centraide is advising motorists to avoid the core of downtown Montreal, bounded by McGill College Avenue, Jeanne-Mance Street, Sherbrooke Street West and Ste-Catherine Street. (Google Maps/CBC)

Centraide's Generosity March marks the official launch of its 2017 campaign.

The organization is looking for donations from citizens and companies to support the charitable activities of the nearly 350 groups it supports in the greater Montreal region.

March starts at noon

The march starts at noon, but participants will be gathering on McGill College as of 11:30 a.m. The procession will head westward and end at the Quartier des spectacles with a performance by singer Karim Ouellet.

Centraide says everyone is welcome.

Centraide's 2017 campaign runs until the end of December. Those wishing to donate can visit centraide-mtl.org .

List of Closures