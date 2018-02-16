A 16-year-old Centennial Regional High School student has been released after he was arrested by Longueuil police for allegedly making threats towards another student.

Last night, rumours started circulating on social media that the male student was planning to "resolve a dispute" at the school, police say.

These rumours snowballed through social media shares and, according to police, speculation grew that the teen could bring a firearm to school.

But after speaking with the suspect and the victim, police were able to confirm that there was no such firearm.

"There were no arms, but we still have to take this [kind of threat] seriously," said Sgt. Marie Beauvais of Longueuil police.

Perils of online posts

With help from the school administration, police were able to identify and arrest the student this morning.

An investigation is underway, as the young man could face charges of uttering threats.

"Officers from our prevention and strategic actions section went to the school this morning to offer our assistance to school administration," Longueuil police said in a statement.

Police want to caution the public to the implications of posting online, Beauvais said.

"We have to pay attention to what we're sharing. It could lead to a police investigation … maybe it was a joke or rumour, but it can lead to something serious"

No impact on classes

On Facebook, the high school in Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore announced that classes would go on as usual.

"The administration will meet with staff and students to address the situation and to reassure them," the post reads.

It asks parents to take a moment to talk to their children about support services that can help with threat-induced anxiety.

Concerned parents are asked to contact the school with any specific questions or further information on the situation. They are also invited to reach out to the Riverside School Board directly.