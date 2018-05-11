4 arrested after coffin set on fire at Gaspé cemetery in eastern Quebec

Four people have been charged for allegedly desecrating a body in a vault at a cemetery in Caplan, Que.

A video of the incident had surfaced on social media, Sûreté du Québec said.

Two teens and two adults appeared in the New Carlisle, Que., courthouse today on charges of breaking and entering, committing an indignity to a body and arson.

The incident happened at the St-Charles-de-Caplan cemetery sometime between April 28 and May 5, according to court documents.

The Sûreté du Québec say someone broke into the receiving vault, where remains are kept until they can be buried in the spring. Police said they found evidence that someone had broke open a coffin and tried to set it on fire.

A video of the incident had circulated on social media before it was intercepted by investigators.

Two men, aged 18 and 25, and two teens were arrested on Wednesday.

The four are being held in custody until a further court appearance.