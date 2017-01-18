A Quebec coroner is calling for stiffer penalties against drivers who are caught texting or talking on their handheld devices.

Yvon Garneau said this week that the current penalty of four demerit points is not enough.

"I don't believe in safety-awareness campaigns," said Garneau.

"I recommend that the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec immediately make a legislative amendment to its Quebec Safety Code to ensure that the registration of demerit points for illegal use of a cellphone while driving is increased to 9."

Dangers ignored

The law banning handheld cellphones behind the wheel came into effect in July 2008.

Since then, there have been more than two dozen fatalities related to cellphone use behind the wheel.

Between 2009 and 2014, 29 people were killed in crashes while a driver was either illegally talking or texting on the phone.

Another 420,000 offenders were fined by police.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said the fear of getting caught is not curbing the behaviour.

"Just go out any time of day on the roads and you'll see somebody stopped at a light, or weaving through traffic," Thibaudeau said.

He added that drivers don't seem to understand it's dangerous to use a cellphone while driving.

"You'd be surprised, it's not just the younger crowds that are texting or talking on the phone while driving. It's 35 [year-olds], to 55s, to 65s."