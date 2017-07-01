Isabelle Racicot and Martine St-Victor have been friends for more than 20 years.

They've seen each other through a lot, and now they are embarking on a new adventure, as co-hosts of the new CBC radio show, Seat at the Table.

"There are worse gigs in the world than getting to host a show with your best friend, so for us it's really a great opportunity," said St-Victor.

She's the communication strategist behind Montreal-based Milagro PR agency Public Relations Atelier, which she founded almost 15 years ago.

The show airs on CBC radio one, Saturdays 11 a.m. and Mondays 2:30 p.m. (CBC)

Racicot is a popular French-language television and radio host in Quebec, and together they've launched a new program that takes aim at the behind-the-scenes wizards who make the pop culture and media world turn.

"We have guests, as we like to put it, that we'd like to have over for dinner," said Racicot.

Take for instance, their first guest Jennifer Brodeur, featured on the pilot episode of the show.

Brodeur is a Quebec-based skin care guru whose celebrity clients include the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.

"Through the interview, we're able to go through the journey with her," said Racicot. "The luxury of our show is that we can do slow radio, we have time to hear the stories."

Another of the high profile guests to be featured on the upcoming episodes is celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and her Montreal-born business partner Alex Cohen. Wasser has handled the divorces of Hollywood superstars like Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

Martine St-Victor and Isabelle Racicot take a look at the people shaping current conversations in the media and pop culture sphere. (CBC)

In its quest to find the movers and shakers who are helping shape conversations in Canada and beyond, the show aims to tease out candid, compelling moments even if they aren't always comfortable.

The show has a segment called, "Elephant in the Room," in which the two hosts take aim at a subject that is awkward, controversial or unpopular.

Racicot and St-Victor don't always agree either.

They both admit that sometimes things can get heated, but never personal.

"What's great about making a show with someone I've been friends with for 20 years, it's that even if we disagree, get very enegetic in our debates, at the end of the day we still remain friends," said Racicot.

St-Victor goes a step further, saying that it's an important skill set to be able to disagree without it leading to a communications breakdown.

"What we take from these exchanges is that you can debate with someone without ripping your shirt, without flipping the table over, which is something we've lost. We've lost the civility in debate," she said.

The first episode of Seat at the Table is out this weekend, and can be streamed as a podcast or online.

