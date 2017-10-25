CBC Montreal News October 25, 2017
Air Date: Oct 26, 2017 12:00 AM ET
The CBC Montreal News team brings you up-to-date with today's top stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Montréal
Mostly Cloudy
11°C
Québec
Light Rainshower
13°C
Longueuil
Cloudy
12°C
Mirabel
Mostly Cloudy
8°C
Sherbrooke
Light Rain
10°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette arrested, questioned by UPAC
- Parti Québécois calls to block court challenges against face-covering ban
- Train inspector lacked experience and training, Lac-Mégantic trial hears
- Quebec Native Women scale back participation in inquiry into treatment of Indigenous people
- After high-profile sexual assault allegations, calls flood police and frontline centres
- More Quebecers identifying as Indigenous, 2016 census figures show
- How do you fit into Canada's multicultural puzzle?
- Justice minister denounces judge's comments on teen sexual assault victim's weight
- Montreal suggests unsuitable sites for future schools to overcrowded CSDM, chair says
- Randy Tshilumba sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree murder of Clémence Beaulieu-Patry
Top News Headlines
- Rental unit overrun by maggots, mould and feces after city program fails landlord
- Friend testifies in Babcock trial that accused admitted to 'torching' woman's body and disposing of it
- 21.9% of Canadians are immigrants, the highest share in 85 years: StatsCan
- Justice minister denounces judge's comments on teen sexual assault victim's weight
- Soylent has been called 'the future of food' and 'the end of food' — either way, it can’t be sold in Canada
Most Viewed
- Justice minister denounces judge's comments on teen sexual assault victim's weight
- Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette arrested, questioned by UPAC
- 'I need to find my son': Montreal mother fears her son may have been kidnapped in Peru
- Air Canada landing in California prompts another probe by U.S. aviation officials
- Like to sing in your car? Montreal man says he was ticketed for Everybody Dance Now sing-along
- Breaking down Bill 62: What you can and can't do while wearing a niqab in Quebec
- Quebec Liberals play politics — and lose — with face-covering ban
- Niqab-wearing McGill student unsure how Bill 62 will affect her studies
- Parti Québécois calls to block court challenges against face-covering ban
- Amid criticism, Quebec explains the rules of its face-covering ban
Don't Miss
-
Video
'Anywhere but Haiti': Asylum seeker retraces his 15,000-km odyssey to Canada
-
'Goodbye, Mr. Amherst': Why a decorated British general was stripped of his Montreal street
-
Quebec's Antifa movement on rise in response to growth of far-right groups
-
EXPLAINER
How asylum seekers make refugee claims, and why they take so long
-
infographic
The steroidal growth of Montreal's festivals, in charts
-
Dieppe: 584 Fusiliers Mont-Royal went in, 125 got out
-
EXPLAINER
What refugee claimants receive from the government
-
Pride
The rise of Mado Lamotte, queen of Montreal's Gay Village
-
Montrealer sole resident of condo building after other units rented on Airbnb
-
The secret life of Alexandre Cazes, alleged dark web mastermind
-
Your guide to Montreal's free, family-friendly summer activities
-
Life in the dark: A blind woman's experience living undocumented in Montreal
-
Blog
CBC/QWF Writer-in-residence
-
INTERACTIVE
Tour Montreal's historic architecture, starting in the 1600s
-
Montreal Together
Your guide to Montreal's hidden Indigenous character