CBC Montreal News October 18, 2017

Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 11:00 PM ET

CBC Montreal News October 18, 201729:59

The CBC Montreal News team brings you up-to-date with today's top stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Puvirnituq

Montréal

Clear

12°C

Québec

Clear

6°C

Longueuil

Clear

11°C

Mirabel

Clear

10°C

Sherbrooke

Clear

5°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss