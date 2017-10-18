CBC Montreal News October 18, 2017
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 11:00 PM ET
The CBC Montreal News team brings you up-to-date with today's top stories
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Gilbert Rozon steps down after misconduct allegations surface on social media
- Few safety precautions for MMA's 1-person crews, Lac-Mégantic trial hears
- With Fortier out, anti-Coderre vote consolidates around Projet Montréal's Plante
- 'He never really showed off': Montrealers mourn loss of Gord Downie
- 'I should see your face, and you should see mine,' Quebec premier says of new religious neutrality law
- Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
- Quebec media star Eric Salvail suspended following sexual misconduct allegations
- Quebec's controversial consultations into systemic racism get new mandate, name
- 'I accompanied him from life to death': Quebec City police officer recounts running over cyclist
- Jagmeet Singh hopeful Quebec's controversial Bill 62 will be overturned
