CBC Montreal News November 29, 2017
Air Date: Nov 29, 2017 11:00 PM ET
The CBC Montreal News team brings you up-to-date with today's top stories
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- How Leonard Cohen's legacy lives on in Montreal
- Why experts say cars and phones — hands-free or not — don't mix
- Daniel Brière says he wasn't only Hab who had rocky relationship with Michel Therrien
- Carey Price backstops Habs over Sens for 3rd consecutive win
- 'There will be no further discussions': Liberals say Gerry Sklavounos won't return to caucus
- Joe Biden quips he wants leadership tips from Valérie Plante
- 'He broke the values we had': Innu women at Quebec MMIWG hearing recount priest's alleged abuse
- 'I just need my brother': Mosque shooting witness wants Immigration Quebec to know he and son are victims, too
- NDG murder suspect now wanted for attempted murder in Lachenaie
- Quebec MNA apologizes for using N-word in front of students
Top News Headlines
- 'I feel so let down by Canada': Radiohead and drum tech's parents demand answers in his Toronto death
- Canada sets aside two bunkers at military bases amid global uncertainty, North Korean threat
- Morneau's counterpunches miss their mark, as Conservatives go for the kill
- Trump tells May to focus on terror threat within U.K.
- The National LIVE
