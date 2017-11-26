CBC Montreal News November 26, 2017

Air Date: Nov 26, 2017 11:00 PM ET

CBC Montreal News November 26, 201729:51

The CBC Montreal News team brings you up-to-date with today's top stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Kangiqsualujjuaq

Montréal

Light Snow

-2°C

Québec

Light Snow

-6°C

Longueuil

Light Snow

-3°C

Mirabel

Light Snow

-4°C

Sherbrooke

Light Snow

-5°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss