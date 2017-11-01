CBC Montreal News November 01, 2017
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET
The CBC Montreal News team brings you up-to-date with today's top stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Montréal
Light Rain
6°C
Québec
Light Rain
4°C
Longueuil
Cloudy
5°C
Mirabel
Light Rain
5°C
Sherbrooke
Light Rain
4°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Formula E attendance figures grossly inflated by freebies, organizer admits
- Valérie Plante, Denis Coderre reveal top picks for key positions
- Recycling crisis hits Quebec as China rejects waste imports
- As Mayor Jean Tremblay bows out, those vying for his office weigh in on Promotion Saguenay
- Asbestos forces school closure in Amqui
- How well do you know Leonard Cohen's Montreal?
- Premier says with UPAC probe still underway, public must wait for answers about Guy Ouellette's arrest
- Emergency water main repairs close part of Parc Avenue
- Police ask for public's help to find man missing since October 2015
- Missing and murdered inquiry wants task force established to review cold cases
Top News Headlines
- Remains found on B.C. farm ID'd as missing teen Traci Genereaux
- 'Not going to be a cakewalk': Social media sites face hurdles curbing foreign political ads
- Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
- 'That's strange': Sask. property owner finds unexpected house parked in his field
- Houston stands strong as Astros capture 1st World Series title
Most Viewed
- Recycling crisis hits Quebec as China rejects waste imports
- No English or Spanish, even during breaks, ex-manager of Laval housing authority says workers were told
- Formula E attendance figures grossly inflated by freebies, organizer admits
- Recyclable or not in Montreal?
- Montreal family donates $100K to help find missing man in Peru
- Police ask for public's help to find man missing since October 2015
- Valérie Plante, Denis Coderre reveal top picks for key positions
- Old Montreal souvenir shops awash in culturally appropriated handicrafts
- How well do you know Leonard Cohen's Montreal?
- Be on lookout for suspected child lurer, police warn Quebec Cree communities
Don't Miss
-
Video
'Anywhere but Haiti': Asylum seeker retraces his 15,000-km odyssey to Canada
-
'Goodbye, Mr. Amherst': Why a decorated British general was stripped of his Montreal street
-
Quebec's Antifa movement on rise in response to growth of far-right groups
-
EXPLAINER
How asylum seekers make refugee claims, and why they take so long
-
infographic
The steroidal growth of Montreal's festivals, in charts
-
Dieppe: 584 Fusiliers Mont-Royal went in, 125 got out
-
EXPLAINER
What refugee claimants receive from the government
-
Pride
The rise of Mado Lamotte, queen of Montreal's Gay Village
-
Montrealer sole resident of condo building after other units rented on Airbnb
-
The secret life of Alexandre Cazes, alleged dark web mastermind
-
Your guide to Montreal's free, family-friendly summer activities
-
Life in the dark: A blind woman's experience living undocumented in Montreal
-
Blog
CBC/QWF Writer-in-residence
-
INTERACTIVE
Tour Montreal's historic architecture, starting in the 1600s
-
Montreal Together
Your guide to Montreal's hidden Indigenous character