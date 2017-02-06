CBC Montreal News
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 5:59 PM ET
The CBC Montreal News team brings you today's newsmakers and stories.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Montréal
Light Snow
-10°C
Québec
Mostly Cloudy
-13°C
Longueuil
Light Snow
-10°C
Mirabel
Light Snow
-11°C
Sherbrooke
Cloudy
-13°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Montreal to get 3 supervised injection sites after Health Canada approval
- Applebaum targeted as Montreal seeks cash lost to shady dealings
- Stretch of light-rail project will run through former dump site
- Hidden treasures: A plastic martini glass and the 'Harlem of the North'
- Can you say 'hyperpolyglot'? This Montreal teenager can, in 16 languages
- Mother blames loss of publicly funded autism therapy for sending 5-year-old into tailspin
- Quebec's Isabelle Charest named chef de mission for Pyeongchang Olympics
- Quebec imam 'touched' by response to message of compassion
- Parents brave cold for limited spots at Royal Vale School
- Montreal weather: 'Intense' system to bring snow, ice
Top News Headlines
- Relax about a higher loonie, but let's avoid a global currency war: Don Pittis
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
- Black hole taking more than a decade to gobble up star
- Pentagon meeting today: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
- Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
Most Viewed
- Air Canada flight grounded because of damage to wheels prior to takeoff
- Mother blames loss of publicly funded autism therapy for sending 5-year-old into tailspin
- In his own words: Imam Hassan Guillet's address at Quebec City funeral for 3 mosque victims
- Muslim immigrant cabbies say they face discrimination in Quebec City job market
- Montreal weather: 'Intense' system to bring snow, ice
- Parents brave cold for limited spots at Royal Vale School
- Stretch of light-rail project will run through former dump site
- 'Time to turn the page': Quebec rallies call for unity after mosque killings
- Hamed Shafia, convicted in 2009 'honour killings,' appeals to Supreme Court for new trial
- Whites risk marginalization, mosque shooting suspect told friend a day before attack
Don't Miss
-
Full coverage of the Quebec City mosque attack
-
Photos
Does love overcome all obstacles? Glimpse into lives of couples 'embracing diversity'
-
Photos
Photographer captures life in the city of orange cones
-
Analysis
Justin Trudeau's language 'misstep' in Sherbrooke could have political fallout
-
Inside Quebec's far right: Radical groups push extreme message
-
Assassinations, firebombs on rise as mobsters fight to be crowned Montreal's next godfather
-
Quiz: How much do you know about Montreal winters past?
-
Q&A
'I saved Quebec from financial disaster,' says Philippe Couillard
-
In Depth
A Hells Angel-turned-informant pleads for 2nd chance
-
Analysis
'Happy warrior' Valérie Plante sets sights on Denis Coderre
-
In Depth
How 1 man brought Fidel Castro to Montreal in April 1959