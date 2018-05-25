CBC journalists in Quebec take home 6 national RTDNA awards
Coverage of 2017 Quebec Mosque attack, Montreal spring floods earn top honours for breaking news
CBC teams in Quebec have taken home six national awards, including three for breaking news, from the Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
The RTDNA awards pay tribute to the best journalists and news-gathering organizations on radio, television and digital platforms across Canada.
The awards were handed out in Toronto Saturday evening.
Veteran political journalist and CBC broadcaster Bernard St-Laurent was also honoured Friday by the RTDNA with a lifetime achievement award.
Best large-market website
CBC Montreal's web team won four awards for its digital coverage.
CBC Montreal strives to make every visit to the website an engaging and informative experience, exemplified by these five projects that explored new, innovative and mobile-first approaches to elevate our storytelling and journalism in 2017.
- LONGFORM: Leonard Cohen comes home
- INTERACTIVE: Roots of Montreal
- LIVE INTERACTIVE: Municipal election results
- DATA JOURNALISM: Here's how bad Montreal's asphalt gets in just 5 years
- INTERACTIVE MAP: Montreal is 375 years old, but how old are its buildings?
Breaking news: Quebec City mosque attacked
In the 24 hours that followed the deadly shooting at the Quebec Mosque, CBC's digital team published more than a dozen stories, continually updated, on the attack.
We produced social videos, streamed live events, hosted a live blog and delivered varied content on multiple platforms. Our first, breaking story garnered 2.8 million page views.
Because CBC Quebec had already fostered a relationship with the city's Muslim community, we could immediately tell the story of that community's insecurity in the face of Islamophobia.
For our coverage, CBC.ca won the Charlie Edwards Award for best network coverage of a breaking news event.
Breaking news: Flood strikes Montreal
CBC Montreal won two more Charlie Edwards Awards for breaking news, for our coverage on the web and on radio.
When flood waters submerged Montreal's West Island and suburban communities in May, 2017, CBC Montreal was a live, reliable and important source of information for people — many of whom were forced from their homes with a bag and a cell phone.
- LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on the flooding situation in Quebec
- Who to call, where to go: Everything you need to know about the flooding
Best podcast
CBC also picked up the national RTDNA award for best podcast for Montreapolis.
Co-produced by Carrie Haber and Sara DuBreuil and hosted by journalist Steve Rukavina, the series presented candid conversations with Montrealers from across the city's ever-evolving landscape, each offering their unique perspective on life in today's Montreal.
Inside La Meute wins short TV feature
Montpetit's continuing coverage and this four-minute exclusive report earned him the national Dave Rogers award in the television category for best short feature.
The feature — Out of the Shadows: Inside La Meute — was co-produced by social media editor Molly Kohli.
- Gentle professor' Bernard St-Laurent honoured with lifetime achievement award
- CBC Montreal, Quebec win 12 regional RTDNA awards for 2017
