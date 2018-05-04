Cavalia sets up shop under the Jacques Cartier Bridge this summer

In honour of its 15th anniversary, Montreal-based equestrian company Cavalia will perform under a big top at the corner of Ste-Catherine Street East and De Lorimier Avenue, under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The show boasts the largest tent in the world, with 70 horses and 50 artists performing under one roof.

The show, Odysseo, will finish its international tour with performances starting July 25.

The Odysseo show has been touring around North America for years. (Photo : Getty Images/Lintao Zhang)

Normand Latourelle, president and founder of Cavalia, said this is the first time the company has staged shows in downtown Montreal since its founding in 2003.

"We couldn't imagine a better place than Quebec to celebrate our 15th anniversary, surrounded by our Quebec and Montreal fans," he said.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcomed the news, saying that the show would bring in millions of dollars and create around 200 jobs.

Cavalia also announced plans to give out 5,000 free tickets, mostly to community groups located in the east end.