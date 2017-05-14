Montreal police are investigating after 12 cars and trucks were damaged overnight Saturday in Montreal North and Saint-Michel.

Police received several calls between 9 and 10 p.m. about vehicles on fire in Montreal North.

Montreal Police are not ruling out the possibility that the incidents could be linked. (Radio-Canada)

Firefighters put out fires in four cars and two trucks, all near Industrial Boulevard.

That same night, three city vehicles were set on fire and three others were damaged near the environmental complex in Saint-Michel.

Police currently have no suspects and say they are not ruling out that the incidents could be linked.