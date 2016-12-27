As tributes from around the world pour in, Montrealers are sharing their own memories of Carrie Fisher.

"She was a delight," said Bruce Hills, who is the chief operating officer of Just for Laughs.

Fisher, 60, died on Tuesday. She had suffered a cardiac episode on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles, where she was rushed to a hospital after landing, and had been in critical condition.

This past July, Fisher hosted a one night only Just for Laughs gala. Hills said it was Fisher's agent who approached them with the idea. After speaking to her on the phone, Hills thought she'd be the perfect fit.

"She's got a great sense of humour," he said. "We were very excited to have Carrie here. She walked out to a thunderous standing ovation."

Hills said that Fisher asked to have a few extra days to get over the jet lag and get a chance to explore Montreal. He added she brought her own material for the gala and was open to working with the writing team.

"She was phenomenal, she was very honest. She wanted to talk about who she is as a woman today," said Hills.

The gala was taped for a special that is expected to air sometime in the summer of 2017.

Opening up roles for women

Fisher was most known for portraying the fearless Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise.

According to Vincent Cahill, owner of the comic book store Capitaine Québec, her role was transformative.

"She played an iconic role, it opened up the realm for other women to start getting those roles," he said.

Cahill said before Fisher leading roles in science fiction movies were reserved for men.

Looking back now, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce resident Megan Oldford said she sees how big of a change Fisher brought to Hollywood with the character.

"She kicked butt like the rest of them and as a little girl I didn't realize it," she said. "It's a huge deal, she didn't get enough credit for it back then."

Oldford said because of Fisher there are now more roles for women in movies.