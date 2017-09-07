A man in his 80s is in critical condition after the car he was driving was struck by a passenger train Thursday morning in Saint-Eugène near Drummondville.

The collision happened at 7:30 a.m., where de l'Église Road meets the railway, at on the corner of O'brien Street.

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating, said Sgt. Ingrid Asselin, adding that it is not yet clear whether the lights warning of an approaching train had functioned or not.

She said the man was taken to hospital and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Asselin could not say which direction the train had been travelling in.