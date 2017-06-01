Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI) is investigating after a car crashed into the front of a Kahnawake restaurant.

The white Kia is still lodged into the front of the H2O Saloon, along Highway 138 near Châteauguay. The car doesn't appear to have a licence plate on it.

It is unclear when the incident occurred or what the circumstances were.

The BEI investigates deaths or serious injuries in incidents involving police, suggesting that a police force was somehow involved in the crash.

Motorists are slowing down to look at the aftermath, but the rubbernecking isn't having a significant impact on rush hour traffic.