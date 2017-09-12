Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally injured when a car crashed into a tree during a police operation in Mascouche early this morning.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations says just after 4 a.m., Terrebonne police were tracking a convoy of three vehicles, one of which was allegedly stolen.

The BEI says the vehicles separated with police in pursuit and one vehicle hit a tree.

Two 18-year-olds in the car were seriously hurt. Both were taken to hospital; one was in critical condition and later died.

Nine investigators from the bureau, assisted by four members of the Sûreté du Québec, will be reviewing the incident.

The BEI handles all cases involving police that led to a civilian injury or death.