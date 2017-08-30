A car belonging to the head of the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot to death in January was set on fire in early August.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection with the arson, which happened around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 outside Mohamed Labidi's home.

The car was torched about 36 hours after Labidi appeared alongside Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume to celebrate the sale of city-owned land to the Muslim community for the creation of a cemetery.

Quebec City police spokesperson Étienne Doyon said investigators are treating the torching of the vehicle as a criminal incident, but have yet to confirm the motive.

"An investigation is underway, and the working theory is that it was a criminal act," Doyon said.

He said the major crimes unit is also considering whether the arson amounts to a hate crime.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, which Labidi heads, said excrement was also thrown at the mosque's front door a few days after the car was torched.

"These are no longer simple gestures of extremists opposed to immigration. Extremists are now making attempts on our lives, the lives of Quebecer citizens and Canadian Muslims, as well as on our property and our religion," the statement said.

Mohamed Labidi's car was destroyed by a deliberately set fire. (submitted)

The centre has been the target of xenophobic messaging and vandalism in the past.

Last year, a gift-wrapped pig's head was left at the doorstep of the mosque, and a defaced Qu'ran and a hateful note were mailed to the mosque in July.

On Jan. 29, six men were killed and five others injured in a shooting rampage that happened right after evening prayers at the mosque. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm in the attack.

'A hateful act,' says Labeaume

Quebec City's mayor expressed concern Wednesday over the increase in incidents targeting the city's Muslim community.

"They're adding up, and they can't become a pattern," Regis Labeaume said. "It's very worrisome."

He called the torching of Labidi's car "a hateful act" that has left him feeling "profoundly disappointed" and shocked.

Labeaume said such an act is not representative of the city he leads.

"Quebec is an open city, where everyone has the right to live together in safety and respect," Labeaume said, adding that the arson went against the values of respect for individual rights and diversity.

"These are our neighbours, and we love them, and we'll do everything that is possible and useful to ensure they can live in peace in their city."