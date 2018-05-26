Opponents question CAQ leader François Legault on his sovereigntist past

The leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec is being questioned over sovereigntist views he's expressed in the past, as the party​ tries to build on its narrow lead in opinion polls ahead of next fall's provincial election.

François Legault, who is a former Parti Québécois MNA, says he rejects those positions now, and would instead call himself a nationalist.

"I prefer the term nationalist, because federalist is more subject to the status quo," Legault said at the CAQ's national convention, which kicked off today in Lévis, Que.

In the latest polls ahead of provincial elections in October, the party held the most public support, narrowly edging out the governing Quebec Liberals.

The CAQ's confidence is evident and it's trying to maintain that momentum, as 800 people are expected to attend this weekend's event.

Formed in November 2011, the party has also brought on several candidates with past ties to other Quebec political parties in the last two weeks.

The latest additions, Stéphane Le Bouyonnec and Nadine Girault, were announced today. Both candidates have histories with the PQ and the PLQ, respectively.

Svetlana Solomykina will also be running for the CAQ in the Taschereau riding, after she debated, but decided against, joining the PLQ.

Sovereigntist to nationalist?

"A strong Quebec inside a strong Canada" has been the CAQ's slogan for some time now.

However, Legault's long history with the PQ — he was an MNA with the party for over 10 years — has led rival politicians to question his current stance on the issue of Quebec sovereignty.

Speaking at the PQ's national council meeting, which was also held today, party leader Jean-François Lisée said it would be "very risky to have Legault as premier."

Jean-Martin Aussant, a PQ candidate and rising star within the party, said the last time he spoke to Legault, the CAQ leader "was a sovereigntist."

Aussant has been in and out of the PQ himself. He started his own party in 2011, called Option nationale, which merged with Québec Solidaire earlier this year.

Marc Laviolette, the former head of the province's federation of trade unions and a member of the PQ, said he believes Legault is an opportunist.

"He wants to be the head of something. He wants to be the premier," Laviolette said. "He's ready to say whatever he needs to get elected."

For his part, Quebec Premier and PLQ leader Philippe Couillard said Wednesday that he doubts Legault is a true federalist.

He said Legault has not shown a real commitment to the country.

"[Legault] tolerates Canada, nothing more," Couillard said.

Sovereignty as an election issue

Legault was appointed Minister for Industry and Commerce under Lucien Bouchard's PQ government in 1988, and was later named Minister of Education.

He announced his retirement from politics in June 2009, and started the CAQ two years later, in November 2011.

"I think Jean-François Lisée and the Liberals are searching for themselves," he said today, in response to all the criticism.

In the past, elections in Quebec have always revolved around the question of sovereignty, Legault said.

"There's always been one question — if you're sovereigntist, you vote PQ, and if you're not, you vote Liberal."

This time, issues such as education, health and the economy should be the focus, he said.

The other parties, Legault said, are "a bit lost [so they are] trying to come back to old quarrels."

"Quebecers don't want that."