Four months after the Montreal marathon was cancelled due to hot and humid weather, some 250 runners are still waiting for a refund of their entry fee.

The cancellation of the 42.2-kilometre race was announced days before the race was to be held.

The half-marathon continued as planned Sept. 24, but around 900 people received medical attention on the race day.

Virginie Marcoux signed up for the half-marathon, but withdrew after seeing the weather forecast.

The organization behind the Rock 'n' Roll Oasis Montreal Marathon offered her a refund, which she has not yet received.

"They promise us that a cheque will be sent tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, but actually this is never the case," she said.

A total of 5,550 runners requested a refund and around five per cent of them are still waiting, even as tickets are already on sale for the 2018 event.

"We are very sorry," said Caroline Lavoie, spokesperson for the Montreal Marathon. "We really want to remedy the problem as soon as possible and we're committed to reimbursing everyone."

She said that some of the delays are due to the the closure of their online registration site, RaceIt, and added that those who bought their tickets through a Groupon discount website would be slow to receive their refund.

Runners interviewed by Radio-Canada said they paid between $89 and $189 for their tickets.