Fadwa Alaoui, a woman from the Montreal suburb of Brossard, says she was turned away at the U.S. border Saturday after being questioned in detail about her religion and her views on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Alaoui is a Moroccan-born Canadian citizen with a Canadian passport who has entered the United States several times without incident.

Morocco is not among the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by a U.S. travel ban introduced by Trump that is now being disputed in courts.

Alaoui said she, her two children and an adult cousin, also Canadian citizens, were denied entry to the U.S. Saturday at the Philisburg border crossing after being held up for four hours.

Alaoui is Muslim and wears a hijab. She said most of the questions that she faced focused on religion.

"I felt humiliated, treated as if i was less than nothing. It's as if I wasn't Canadian," Alaoui told CBC in an interview Wednesday.

Questions about religion, Trump, mosque shooting

Alaoui wanted to cross the border for a day trip to do some shopping in Burlington, Vermont. Her parents and brother live in the United States and she's visited them several times in the past without incident.

She said when she arrived at the Philipsburg crossing, border agents asked to see her and her cousin's cellphones. They asked for the passwords and then examined the phones for about an hour. Alaoui and her cousin were then questioned separately for about 45 minutes each.

"He said 'Do you practice? Which mosque do you go to? What is the name of the imam? How often do you go to the mosque? What kind of discussions do you hear in the mosque? Does the imam talk to you directly?'" Alaoui said.

She said she was also asked about last week's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec city and if she knew any of the victims, and what she thought of Donald Trump's policies.

Agents looked at cellphone videos

Border agents also asked her about videos in Arabic on her phone. She said they were videos of daily prayers.

Alaoui said after the questioning she waited about another hour. The border guards returned and told her she was being denied entry.

"They said you're not allowed to go to the United States because we found videos on your phone that are against us," she said.

U.S. border patrol says no discrimination based on religion

In an email to CBC, David Long, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said privacy laws prohibit discussion of individual travellers.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection's top priority is the prevention of the entry of terrorists and their weapons into the United States, while facilitating legitimate trade and travel," Long's email read.

"CBP does not discriminate on the entry of foreign nationals to the United States based on religion, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation," he continued.

He said travellers who feel they've wrongly been denied entry into the U.S. can file a written complaint on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

According to the agency, an average of 1.2 million people a day try to enter the U.S. at all crossings. Of those, an average of between 300 and 500 are denied entry for various reasons.

Alaoui worried about returning to U.S.

Alaoui now wonders about returning to the U.S. to visit her parents in Chicago. She was planning to do that for spring break, but now she's not sure.

"Usually we drive about eight hours to cross at the Sarnia border. We don't want that to happen to us again after eight hours of driving," she said.

Alaoui said she plans to contact her member of Parliament, and she also hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will raise the issue when he eventually meets with Donald Trump.