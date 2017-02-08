A coalition of Canadian Muslim leaders is asking the federal government to recognize Jan. 29 — the day of the Quebec City mosque shooting — as a national day of remembrance and action against Islamophobia.

The call for declaring Jan. 29 a symbolic day against Islamophobia came in an open letter signed by Muslim leaders and addressed to the Canadian people and politicians.

The letter was read during a news conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday by Ihsaan Gardee, the executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

He thanked Canadians for their demonstrations of solidarity that included symbolic rings of peace, vigils and flowers following a gunman's attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec that left six worshippers dead and 19 wounded.

However, Gardee asked the country to take that concern one step further.

"How can we work harder to stamp out hate against anyone?" he said.

The letter outlined concrete steps that all three levels of government can take to curb systemic racism, and more specifically, Islamophobia.

Muslim groups are demanding concrete action against systemic racism following the deadly attack in Quebec City. (CBC)

Those steps include:

Municipal

Boost resources for local police services for training on how to deal with hate crimes and provide education, outreach to diverse communities.

Publicly release annual reviews of hate crimes.

Train officers in areas of bias-neutral policing.

Provincial

Establish an anti-racism directorate to examine issues of systemic racism and create and support public education campaigns.

Create mandatory course on systemic racism at secondary school level and make sure educators have training and resources for it.

Federal

All members of Parliament to support Motion 103 that calls on the government to study ways to reduce or eliminate systemic racism and religious discrimination in Canada, including Islamophobia.

Declare Jan. 29 a day of remembrance and action.

Motion 103 was tabled in December by MP Iqra Khalid and calls on the government to address the "increasingly public climate of hate and fear" with specific recommendations on how to end systemic racism.

Haroun Bouazzi, co-president of the Association of Muslim and Arabs for a Secular Quebec (AMAL-Québec), said the mosque shooting happened as a result of "an Islamophobic system."

"We're not saying Canada or Quebec are racist. But there are racist systems and sexist systems," Bouazzi said.

The president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, Mohamed Yangui said members of the Muslim community have been made victims of ignorance.

"We hope our government follows the recommendations in the open letter, not only for the Muslim community but for all communities," he said.

Quebec politicians reopen religious neutrality bill

On Tuesday, Quebec's National Assembly had its first sitting since the Christmas break and politicians were quick to continue their negotiations over which religious symbols could be worn in public.

The Canadian Muslim Forum condemned the tone at the National Assembly as "a return to religious hatred in Quebec."

Samer Majzoub, the president of the CMF, said a return to the heated, anti-religious rhetoric and debate in the province over identity is one of their main concerns in the aftermath of the mosque shooting.

He said the political rhetoric around the province's identity debate inflames bigotry and hatred.

"We are so looking to the National Assembly to discuss how to fight hate and discuss how to be more inclusive, and not on the first day back, to talk about what created all those frictions," Majzoub said.