Parc Safari is defending a group of Muslims after a video posted on social media criticized them for holding prayers on the grounds of the Hemmingford, Que., zoo.

The Facebook video posted Sunday shows the group observing one of five daily calls to prayer at the zoo about 60 kilometres south of Montreal.

The video's caption, translated from French, says, "I find it inappropriate that at Parc Safari on a Sunday afternoon we hear prayers on the speakers. Can you just do this in your living room and not impose it on me please!"

By Tuesday, the video had been shared on social media more than 1,300 times.

'Sorry that freedom of religion offended'

Véronique Ranger, a Parc Safari spokesperson, said the Muslim association members followed all the park's rules, including bringing their own speakers and not using the park's sound system.

Ranger said zoo visitors were offended even though the group didn't solicit other visitors, wasn't disrupting other guests or animals, and didn't block any paths.

"Parc Safari is sorry that freedom of religion has offended some people," Ranger said.

She said some social media users even posted racist comments.

On Parc Safari's Facebook page, some said they were disappointed with the park's decision to allow prayers on its grounds.

"Prayer sites are one thing and attractions are another," posted Luc Richard.

Another post called for a boycott of the zoo.

"I hope you go bankrupt pure and simple," wrote Patrice Lafond.

Parc Safari said in a news release that despite the backlash, the park remains committed to being an inclusive space where everyone is welcome regardless of religion, nationality, skin colour, culture or sexual orientation.