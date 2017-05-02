The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will make an appearance over Montreal today accompanied by their French counterparts, la Patrouille de France.

The air demonstration teams will conduct a joint flyby in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation around 11:45 a.m.

Their flight path will take them over the Jacques Cartier Bridge, Montreal's Old Port and City Hall.

A total of 17 planes make up the two teams and they will be joined by two photo-chase planes.

The teams will fly at a minimum altitude of 152 metres above the highest point of their flight path.

The two teams took part in the Aero150 air show in Gatineau April 30.