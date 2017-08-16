A member of Canadian Armed Forces at the Saint-Jean Garrison has been charged sexual assault and assault in connection to incidents which allegedly took place at a training camp last fall.

The accused, an aviator, was charged with four counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault.

The Forces say the case involves another member of the military and took place at the garrison located in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., in September 2016.

"These charges reflect the ongoing efforts of the Canadian Forces Military Police to help ensure a respectful, healthy professional environment for all members," Lt.-Col. Francis Bolduc, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, said in a statement.

In November, it was reported that military police were investigating an alleged sexual assault at the Saint-Jean Garrison. Lt. (Navy) Blake Patterson said he was not aware of any connection with that investigation.

The Saint-Jean Garrison, also known as Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School, is the site of the 12-week basic training course that non-commissioned members of the Forces must undergo shortly after they enlist.