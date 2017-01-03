A Canadian man who died in Thailand New Year's Day is from Quebec's Eastern Townships region, his father has confirmed.

Clinton Munkittrick, 26, died in Bangkok early Sunday morning.

A Facebook page has been set up for family and friends to share memories of Munkittrick.

"All we will say is that we are incredibly sad to have lost Clinton. He was a bright light that shone on us all," one post reads.

Michael Munkittrick told CBC News that all that is known about the circumstances surrounding his death is what has been reported by a local newspaper.

According to the Bangkok Post, Munkittrick drowned during a New Year's Eve party at Haad Rin beach that was attended by about 20,000 people.

On Monday, a spokesman for Global Affairs Canada confirmed a Canadian had died in Thailand, but wouldn't identify the person or divulge any details surrounding the death.

Global Affairs is providing consular assistance to friends and family.

Munkittrick was travelling with his brother Patrick, who is now on his way back to Quebec, his father said.