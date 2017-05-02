A far-right group that expanded quickly across Canada, to the alarm of anti-racism activists, is now fragmenting amid infighting.

The group, Soldiers of Odin, was founded in 2015 by a Finnish white supremacist concerned about the influx of Muslim refugees in that Nordic country.

Its Canadian affiliate, Soldiers of Odin-Canada, now appears to be divided over whether to follow the group's hardline European leaders.

There are active SOO chapters in roughly a dozen Canadian cities — including Quebec City, Vancouver and Edmonton — where they follow the Finnish example of going out on street patrols.

Muslim groups have said they find the patrols intimidating, and the patrols are opposed by many municipal politicians.

SOO members, moreover, have repeatedly clashed with anti-racism activists, including at recent demonstrations in Toronto and Vancouver.

'Wanna be thug' collaborators?

Then last week, the head of SOO-Canada, Bill Daniels, called the group's parent organization a "racist, unorganized, reckless wanna be [sic] thug collaboration."

In a Facebook message dated April 25, Daniels accuses SOO-Finland of being overly focused on conducting street patrols instead of on doing community-based volunteer work.

Soldiers of Odin demonstrate in Joensuu, Eastern Finland, in 2016. The group insists its patrols are needed to protect the peace in the sparsely populated country, which wasn’t a major destination for migrants until 32,500 people applied for asylum last year. (The Associated Press)

"Their ridiculous belief in racism has always been a huge issue for us in Canada as we do not support or share their views on race," Daniels' message reads.

Though Daniels wants to continue operating SOO-Canada independently, the group's Finnish leadership has warned him against using their name or emblem.

"Bill Daniels is no more leader of Canada and no more member of Soldiers Of Odin," they said in a Facebook response to Daniels' denunciation.

Just a power grab?

Daniels is not the first former member of the group to express reservations about the direction taken by the Finnish leadership.

In December, Dave Tregget — then head of the Quebec chapter — left the group, claiming its hardline stand against immigration was preventing its growth in multicultural Canada.

Tregget has since formed another organization, Storm Alliance, composed of disaffected SOO members.

On Sunday, several Storm Alliance members travelled to the Quebec-U.S. border, where they "took matter [sic] in their own hand" by attempting to witness illegal border crossings.

Storm Alliance is composed of disaffected Soldiers of Odin-Canada members. (Facebook)

The current head of SOO's Quebec chapter, Katy Latulippe, remains supportive of the group's Finnish leadership, and she said other provincial chapters are as well.

She said the claims made by Daniels and his supporters are a way of disguising the real source of their frustration with Finland.

According to Latulippe, Daniels was attempting to centralize the group's leadership and tried to have her ousted.

The group's Quebec members resisted, she said. The Finnish leadership stepped in to support Latulippe and chastized Daniels for his efforts.

"Bill Daniels' comments are ridiculous; they are all contradictory," she told CBC Montreal.

"He spent one year as leader, saying that the Finnish chapter wasn't racists. And then suddenly, after a little conflict, he starts using the term racist? It doesn't hold."

Since Daniels decried the racism of the parent organization, there appears to be little change in tone in the posts on SOO-Canada's Facebook page.

Anti-Islamic articles and comments continue to go up on the site. One post, dated April 27, begins by saying "Islam the so-called 'religion of peace' ..."

Breakaway groups out west

SOO members in Alberta and Saskatchewan have formed breakaway factions of their own, as well.

David Troute left the Alberta branch last fall to found Guardians of Alberta. He told the Edmonton Examiner that he objected to the neo-Nazi ties of SOO's founders.

The Guardians of Alberta Facebook page, meanwhile, is replete with references to "Jihadi Justin" Trudeau.

A Facebook page had this photo of a Soldiers of Odin Saskatchewan chapter. (Brandon Graves/Facebook)

Another post warns "Muslims on the rise in Calgary!" beneath a picture of a demonstration that features several Syrian flags.

Leaders of Saskatchewan's SOO chapter also left the group last year citing concerns about racism, founding in turn an organization called Patriots of Unity.

One of its founders, David Alan Tierney, was charged with several firearm and explosive offences after police raided his home in October.

Authorities said they found six firearms, one pair of brass knuckles, eight containers of Tannerite explosives, approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition, 220 grams of marijuana and six grams of psilocybin, popularly known as magic mushrooms.