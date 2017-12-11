Two Montreal city councillors are calling on the city to pressure the federal government to tax sugary drinks.

Marvin Rotrand and Luis Miranda tabled a motion to that effect Monday afternoon at city hall.

"It's a request to Ottawa to impose an excise tax so that the producers of sugary drinks would pay it when they create the drinks," Rotrand told CBC's Daybreak.

Rotrand first tried to introduce the notion of an extra tax on sugary drinks in 2014 — but at the municipal level, as a regional sales tax.

Now, he says, research shows the best way to affect the rate of consumption is for the tax to be nationwide.

"France, Mexico, Hungary, Ireland ... have all adopted taxes," Rotrand said. "The consensus of the health-care professionals is this is the most effective way."

"The worst consumers are young people between the ages of nine and 18. A tax of this type would really impact that clientele and segue them over to healthier habits and better drinks."

Montreal city councillor Marvin Rotrand has been trying since 2014 to see an excise tax imposed on sugar-sweetened drinks. (CBC)

In September, the Canadian Pediatric Society came forward to say children and teens shouldn't consume sports and energy drinks.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation and Diabetes Canada say they are on board with an excise tax.

The World Health Organization recommended in a report that the tax on sugar-sweetened beverages — such as soda, fruit drinks, sports drinks, sweetened iced tea, energy and vitamin water drinks — should be at least 20 per cent.

According to the report, obesity more than doubled worldwide between 1980 and 2014, with 11 per cent of men and 15 per cent of women classified as obese — more than 500 million people.

The WHO said an extra tax similar to the kind imposed on tobacco could decrease consumption and, in turn, reduce the rate of Type 2 diabetes and other obesity-related diseases.

In 2016, the federal government did analyze the pros and cons of a possible sugar tax. But the 2016-2017 budget made no mention of imposing such a tax on sugary or fatty foods and beverages.