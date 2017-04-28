Quebec provincial police closed off streets and evacuated homes near a Canada Post branch in Ste-Thérèse de Gaspé, Que., after a suspicious package was discovered.

The Sûreté du Quebec was called in Friday at around 3:45 p.m. to investigate. They set up a perimeter 300 metres from the building.

Local roads near the post office, as well as Route 132, have been closed.

The municipality of Ste-Thérèse de Gaspé is located at the tip of the Gaspé peninsula. It's about 80 kilometres south of the city of Gaspé, Que.

Sainte-Thérèse de Gaspé is located near the tip of the Gaspé peninsula. Experts from the SQ's bomb squad were deployed Friday from Quebec City. (Google Maps)

A bomb squad from the Quebec City police department was deployed, but by 10:30 p.m., they had still not arrived on the scene. They are expected to arrive sometime before early Saturday morning.

The SQ is investigating where the package came from and why it was sent.