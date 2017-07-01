Whether you're one of the thousands changing addresses today in Montreal, or plan to head out for some Canada Day festivities, you might want to prepare for thunderstorms.

The usually bright and sunny Canada Day will offer a range of weather this time around. And though some municipalities are calling off activities until Sunday, others aren't letting it dampen their spirits.

The day is starting off cloudy and the weather is expected to devolve into showers in the late morning, which could turn into thunderstorms.

The high is around 24 C for the day, which will peak at around 2 p.m., temperature-wise. Humidity will make it feel like 31, according to Environment Canada.

A cloudy sky hangs over Old Montreal Saturday morning before the Canada 150 activities start. (Sabrina Marandola/CBC)

Then, in the evening, it is a real mixed bag, with a few showers, risk of thunderstorms and the sun peeking through it all.

The weather agency says the rain will persist into the night, but will give way to sun and clouds tomorrow morning. It will be 24 C on Sunday.

Some moved yesterday before the conditions hit. And, as always, Montreal gets creative with carrying furniture.

Because of the weather, Pointe-Claire and Côte-St-Luc have called off their parades and most activities, making July 2 Canada Day instead. That's when the festivities will start up again for the two cities.

Montreal's parade is still happening as "Canada continues to go through rain, shine," says organizer Nick Cowan. "And that's why I will never cancel a parade."

But Canada Day, in itself, is a mixed bag for Quebecers. According to a recent Leger marketing poll, fifty-five per cent of Quebec respondents said they are looking forward to Canada's 150 events, compared to 84 per cent in Ontario.