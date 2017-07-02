While Montrealers braved the rain for the annual Canada Day parade and activities in the Old Port, some events were postponed to Sunday due to bad weather.

There are activities happening on Sunday in Pointe-Claire, Côte Saint-Luc and Montreal West.

In Pointe-Claire, the parade was cancelled but the inflatable activities, musical performances and fireworks are scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at Alexandre-Bourgeau Park.

In Côte Saint-Luc, the Shalom Bloom sculpture garden opening and fireworks display are set to go ahead for Sunday with the light show scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.

And in Montreal West, events are happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Strathearn Park with fireworks being set off at 10 p.m. above Hodgson Field.