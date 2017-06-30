Saturday marks the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation and there are plenty of activities planned for those who want to celebrate.

Old Montreal

Old Montreal will play host to a number of activities, including craft workshops, flag making and knot trying starting at 11 a.m.

There will also be a 21-cannon salute, face painting, art stations, cake, musical perfomances in the evening and of course, fireworks to cap off the day.

From 12 to 4 p.m., there will be a petting zoo featuring goats, lambs, geese and alpacas.

New Canadians will be sworn in at 1 p.m. while the Canadian Armed Forces military band will oversee the raising of the flag.

The fireworks are visible over Parc de la Ronde starting at 10 p.m.

Some of the cakes being made to celebrate Canada Day will be big enough to feed thousands of people. (Alex Leduc/CBC)

The parade

The annual Canada Day parade will take place starting at 11 a.m. at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Fort Street.

The parade will wrap up at Place du Canada around 2 p.m. with the cutting of a giant cake made to feed thousands.

The annual parade takes place along Ste-Catherine Street ending at Place du Canada. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Local parks

As part of the 375th anniversary of Montreal, La Grande Tournée is going from park to park offering free circus performances and activities for families.

This weekend, they will be in Kent Park in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Some members of the CBC Montreal team will be on site at Kent Park doing activities and giving out gear.