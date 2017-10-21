A Montreal city bus driver who showed support for protesters denouncing Quebec's new religious neutrality law could face disciplinary action, a spokesperson for the city's public transit agency has confirmed.

Amélie Régis of the STM said the driver will meet with a superior and could face consequences.

The driver was seen and heard honking and covering his face during a protest on Friday morning.

That's when dozens of protesters wearing surgical masks and scarves lined up along the 80 bus route on Parc Avenue in Montreal to denounce a law they say targets Muslim women who wear the niqab.

RAW: Protesters, bus driver, decry Bill 620:26

Passed in Quebec's National Assembly on Wednesday, Bill 62 bars public-sector employees — including doctors, teachers and daycare employees — from covering their faces.

It also obliges citizens to uncover their faces to receive public services, including when taking public transportation.

The union representing STM bus drivers has said drivers don't want the responsibility of enforcing the law.

The STM, meanwhile, says it is still evaluating the religious neutrality law.

The agency has said it doesn't want drivers to interpret the law in their own way.