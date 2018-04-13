Buckle up for snow and freezing rain this weekend in Montreal

While the weather briefly strayed into spring-like territory, it seems the winter is back for one last howl.

The light at the end of the tunnel doesn't come until next weekend, April 21 and 22, when the sun is expected to finally return in force.

In the meantime, much of southeastern Quebec will be dealing with snow and freezing rain over the next three days.

The forecast

Tonight: Rain then wet snow overnight. Low near negative 2.

Tomorrow: Early sunny breaks then light snow (2-5 cm), High near 0.

Sunday: Light snow (2-5 cm) then freezing rain, windy. High near plus 1.

Monday: Freezing rain then rain, windy. High near plus 4.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, High near plus 5.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. High near plus 8.

CBC weatherman Frank Cavallero answers viewer questions: