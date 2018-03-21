Fire tore through a hotel on Tashereau Boulevard in Brossard this morning, causing extensive damage to the two-storey structure.

Twenty-five tourists staying in 20 rooms at the Econo Lodge had safely evacuated the building before firefighters arrived shortly before 7 a.m., said Longueuil fire division chief Jean-Guy Ranger.

The fire had already spread to the roof of the building, located near the intersection of Pelletier Boulevard.

A total of 75 firefighters responded to the five alarm blaze and it took nearly two hours to fully extinguish the flames.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the two-storey structure as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined but an investigation is underway, said Ranger.

He said the hotel suffered significant damage and it's not yet clear if it can be salvaged.