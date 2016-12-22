Longueuil police are investigating after three masked suspects broke into a home in Brossard, Que. around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The suspects are believed to have tied up a man and a woman inside the residence on St-Laurent Boulevard.

"[The suspects] were supposedly armed either with metal rods and possibly one or two handguns," said Longueuil police spokesman Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

The man inside the home sustained minor injuries to his face and lower body in the attack. Police believe he might have been hit with a metal rod.

Police are on the scene of the crime and are looking for suspects.