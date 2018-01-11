Man, 23, arrested in connection with fatal hit and run

Quebec provincial police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a deadly hit and run in Brossard last summer.

The man was arrested last night at Montreal's Trudeau airport. He is expected to appear in court in Longueuil later today.

Police had been searching for the man since the collision happened Aug. 3 on Highway 30 East, near Highway 10.

Video footage shows the truck coming up behind the small car. It rams into the car without slowing down as the car launches into a lamppost.

A 21-year-old passenger in the back seat died. The other three people in the car suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. They were vacationing in Quebec from Mexico.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the driver after they found the truck involved in the collision a few days later in Lachine.