Quebec hockey community offers condolences after Humboldt crash

Quebecers are offering their compassion to the community surrounding the Humboldt Broncos, a junior hockey team out of Saskatchewan that was involved in a fatal bus crash Friday in which 14 people died.

Fifteen others are injured, and three of those injuries are critical.

There were 29 people on the bus.

Members of the Quebec hockey community have been sending their condolences to the families of the victims.

The Montreal Canadiens and the Quebec Remparts, a team that plays in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, sent out tweets expressing their support.

Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to the Humboldt Broncos and the families of those affected at this difficult time. The Canadiens and the entire hockey community grieves with you. —@CanadiensMTL

Jacques Laporte, head of Quebec's AAA Junior Hockey League, said that injuries on the ice often grab attention, but that players travelling on long hockey trips in all sorts of weather face a risk, too.

"It can happen in a moment of inattention, a moment when the road is bad," Laporte said.

He said his teams try to take the necessary measures to prevent tragedies such as the one in Saskatchewan from happening.

"But apart from that, we are not safe from a tragedy like this."

Former Broncos players offer their support

For Quebecer Mathieu Boutin, who played with the Broncos in 2007 and is now the head coach at Hockey Sherbrooke, the events are tragic enough to shake up the province's hockey world.

"As a player who's lived through all the hours on a bus going through different cities, I can imagine this must be an unfathomable time for the community," Boutin said, adding that the rest of the teams in the league and the entire hockey world are also affected.

L’organisation des Remparts offre ses plus sincères condoléances aux familles touchées par la tragédie survenue en Saskatchewan plus tôt ce soir. <br><br>La grande famille du hockey junior est en deuil<br><br>Nous sommes avec l’organisation des <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a> de tout coeur —@quebec_remparts

When he was billeting in Humboldt, Boutin knew a seven-year-old boy who now plays with the Broncos.

He said that he contacted the player's family and they had confirmed he had not died in the crash.

"I was relieved to hear that."

Montreal firefighter Jonathan Parisien also used to play for the Broncos. He has fond memories of living in billets in the small community of nearly 6,000 people.

"We only stayed there for six month, and for them we were already part of the community, part of the family, and everybody knew us over there," Parisien said.

​

Though he said he doesn't know any of the current players, he knows the Broncos organization well.

"We had a hell of a run," he said of his time playing with the Broncos.

He offered a message of hope to the families, telling them to stay strong and hope for the best for the people in critical condition.