Montreal police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects tied to about 20 break-ins and robberies in Hampstead and Montreal West in recent months.

The suspects, men between the ages of 18 and 23, primarily stole jewelry from homes between June 3 and Sept. 7, according to police.

Police say the suspects operate during the day while residents are out of the house. One stands guard, and another rings the doorbell. When no one answers, one suspect will enter through the back door and let his accomplices in afterward.

These are among the photos Montreal police have posted of suspects wanted in a string of break-ins in Hampstead and Montreal West.

Based on the photos obtained by police, the number of suspects is still unknown.

Those with information are asked to call 911, their local police station, or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.