Brace for a rough Monday, an ice storm is about to bear down on southern Quebec

A miserable cocktail of wintry weather is about to batter the province.

Environment Canada issued a warning Sunday morning for what it is calling a "significant event of freezing rain."

The warning is in effect for most of southern Quebec.

Snow and ice pellets are expected to change to freezing rain late this evening.

The weather is likely to make for a messy commute Monday morning.

Environment Canada expects between 10 and 20 millimetres of freezing rain will fall by the time the storm moves on Monday night and it is likely the kind of freezing rain that will coat roads and sidewalks and pull down tree branches.

"Going to work on Monday morning may be chaotic and by the end of the day it could be even worse if we end up with 24 hours of freezing rain," said Environment Canada metrologist Steve Boily.

"I don't want to be an alarmist, but it's not a scenario to exclude."

A little late, isn't it?

The storm will head east Monday and Tuesday, bringing snow or freezing rain to Quebec City and the Gaspé region.

If you think it feels a little late in the year to be preparing for an ice storm, you're not wrong.

The last time a storm like this hit Quebec in mid-April was in 2007, according to Boily.

Transport Quebec says it will be ready with snow-clearing and salting equipment for highways.

People trudged through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto on Saturday. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

More than 550 crashes were reported across and around the Greater Toronto Area as parts of Ontario felt the full force of freezing rain, snow and ice pellets Saturday. The majority of those crashes were single vehicle involving cars sliding off the road.

Flights cancelled, delayed

Hundreds of flights into and out of Toronto's Pearson airport, including several originating in Montreal, were also cancelled or delayed.

Montreal-Trudeau airport was not reporting any issues this morning, but travellers are advised to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

Rain is in the forecast the rest of the week in Montreal, though the temperature will climb up above zero and reduce the risk of freezing. Here's what the rest of the week is expected to look like: