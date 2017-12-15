A four-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a minivan in Pont-Rouge, Que, 40 kilometres west of Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec says emergency services were called around noon Friday.

The boy was found in critical condition and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the van was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock. She is expected to meet police once her condition improves.

The SQ have not yet released details about the exact circumstances of the collision nor where it happened.