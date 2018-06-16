Skip to Main Content
Boy, 10, in hospital after nearly drowning in Ste-Julienne private lake

The incident took place on the 3e Rang in Sainte-Julienne, a municipality about 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

He was transferred to a facility in Montreal

Provincial police say they received a call at 1:15 p.m. about an unconscious child in a body of water. (Stéphane Gregoire/Radio-Canada)

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a private lake in the Lanaudière region.

Provincial police say they received a call at 1:15 p.m. about an unconscious child in a body of water.

The boy was quickly taken out of the water, and emergency services arrived and performed CPR.

He was taken to a local hospital and has been transferred to a facility in Montreal.

Provincial police confirmed they do not believe a criminal element played a part in the near-drowning.

