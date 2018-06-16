Boy, 10, dies after nearly drowning in Ste-Julienne private lake

A 10-year-old boy has died after nearly drowning in a private lake in the Lanaudière region.

Provincial police say they received a call Saturday at 1:15 p.m. about an unconscious child in a body of water.

The boy was quickly taken out of the water, and emergency services arrived and performed CPR.

He was taken to a local hospital and was going to be transferred to a Montreal hospital, but he died before that happened.

The incident took place on the 3e Rang in Sainte-Julienne, a municipality about 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police are investigating, but said they do not believe a criminal element played a part in the near-drowning.