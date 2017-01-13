Dozens of police officers carried out a raid late Friday in Quebec's Beauce region, dismantling an alcohol bootlegging operation.

Provincial police said the alleged bootlegging activity is linked to the Dark Souls South Side biker gang.

Sixty officers from several different police departments were involved. The raid was carried out at one location in Scott, Que., which is situated about 50 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Police say no arrests are expected to be made at this time.

Details about what was found and seized during the raid are expected to be released over the weekend.